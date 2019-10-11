4 arrested, 1 at-large after overnight shooting of Bordeaux teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police announced charges against five people for the overnight shooting that left a teen dead, and another person injured.

Gunshots were fired into the home in the 4900 block of Buena Vista Pike, which is just south of Briley Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. The shots killed 18-year-old Rashawn Wallace.

According to a release, two women suspects were inside the home visiting Rashawn and Roger. Around 2:30 a.m. one of the suspects went out the front door and allowed the others to enter. Shots were fired in the home and Rashawn Wallace was hit multiple times. He died at the scene. Roger Wallace was shot in the leg and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Homicide warrants were issued for 19-year-old KeiMichael Clark, 26-year-old Logan Sadler, 22-year-old Ajah Miles, 19-year-old Chaziah Woods, and 28-year-old Ronnie Sims Jr. Woods was wounded in the shoulder and will be arrested after he is released from the hospital.

KeiMichael Clark (L) and Logan Sadler (R) (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

All are in custody except for Ronnie Sims Jr, who is still at large.

If you see Sims or know where he is, call 615-742-7463.