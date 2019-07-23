3rd person charged with helping double-murder suspect Kirby Wallace evade authorities

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A third person has now been arrested on charges related to last year’s seven-day manhunt for double-murder suspect Kirby Wallace in Montgomery and Stewart counties.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray told News 2 that David Dover was charged Monday with evidence tampering and accessory after the fact in connection the Wallace case.

David Dover (Photo: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

The Stewart County grand jury had already returned indictments in January, charging Derek Eugene Summers and Mindy Elaine Harris with one count of accessory after the fact.

Derek Summers and Mindy Harris (Photo: TBI)

The TBI reported Summers and Harris allowed Wallace to stay at their home in Woodlawn while authorities searched for him.

Wallace was suspected of attacking a couple in Indian Mound on September 23 of last year, setting their house on fire and killing Brenda Smith.

The manhunt started four days later.

(Photo: WKRN)

Wallace was also accused of assaulting an elderly woman inside her house on River Road in Montgomery County.

On October 1, authorities said he then killed a man and stole his truck near Poplar Springs Road.

(Photo: WKRN)

Wallace was eventually captured on October 5. Investigators said he had been hiding in rugged terrain near the Stewart-Montgomery county line.

The suspected killer faces at least nine charges including first-degree felony murder.