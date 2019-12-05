3rd Ave business owners hope the street can one day be as popular as Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Just blocks from Broadway, a new area is blossoming.

Business owners are hopeful 3rd Ave is seeing new life, just a couple years after many say it was left forgotten.

Missy Sweany, Operations Manager at The Diner says business is booming and is hopeful that 3rd has a bright future, with new businesses opening up, many of them, restaurants and Airbnb’s.

“There’s a lot of new life that’s been breathed into it in the past 18 months​,” Sweany said.

New additions to 3rd Ave include ‘Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse, The Moxy and Black Rabbit.

Keith Zust, co-owner of Sea Salt, took a chance three years ago when he opened his restaurant that has seafood dishes inspired by local ingredients found in middle Tennessee and neighboring areas in this unique Farm to Table concept.

The restaurant sits in a building built in the 1870s. It once housed the first Ford Dealership in Tennesse. In 1977, Boots Randolph opened his own nightclub, Boots Randolph’s, which he operated for 17 years in our very building until 1993.

Sea Salt now follows in his path by bringing live music to the same space that Boots entertained guests for almost 2 decades. But it competes with the Honky Tonks. Zust says Sea Salt offers something different.

The original brick of this historic late 19th-century building is now complemented by blocks of pink sea salt or salt bricks.

With entrances on both 3rd Avenue and Printers Alley, Sea Salt provides a venue with main floor and balcony seating coupled with great food and drinks in the tradition of Boot’s supper club.

“The amount of foot traffic we’re starting to see with all these old great buildings get re-purposed into new things,” Zust said.

Zust added 3rd Ave still has room to grow.

“It’s really blossoming into a cool part of town which isn’t like anywhere else it’s different in a great way,” Zust said.

3rd Ave– a different feel from the Honky Tonks, but Zust says it’s just as exciting. ​

He and others hope both locals and tourists will explore 3rd Avenue and spread the word that it’s a great street to live, work and play.