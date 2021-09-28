’38 times I had to stop talking’: Hume Fogg High School students, teachers speak out against party buses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hume Fogg High School students say they’ve had enough of party buses disrupting their school day. Teachers and students are now hoping to see changes in the disruptions they say they deal with every day.

“We did not sign up for party buses. We did not sign up for pedal taverns, and we did not sign up for vehicular entertainment,” said Julia Wolf-Dublin, a student at Hume Fogg High School.

During a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, students spoke out, describing the loud problem they say has become a distraction in the classroom.

“They’ve interrupted my classes before. My Latin teacher and math teacher constantly talk over them during the day,” explained Nora Tate, another student at Hume Fogg.

One by one, students and faculty members stood together holding signs and demanded change, stating they deserve to learn in peace.

“Thirty-eight times I had to stop talking. My students’ heads swiveled back to see what the noise was coming from, and their focus and concentration was broken,” said Nicole Maynard, a teacher at the school.

The student-run group named “Hume Fogg for Peaceful Learning” came together to share their stories from the classroom. One student remembered a time where her “math teacher, during a test, has actually said ‘pedal faster’, when one came by our classroom when we were taking a test.”

The group recently launched an Instagram account to share first-hand accounts of the “regular disruption party vehicles create to the school day.”

Council Member Freddie O’Connell recently introduced new legislation to regulate party vehicles after “Safe Fun Nashville” and other community members raised their concerns with the Metro Council.

News 2 reached out to Michael Winters, President of the Nashville Transportainment Association. He claims no one from the school notified him of the problems. He admitted that because of Hume Fogg’s location, oftentimes students may hear noise stemming from Broadway. However, when he learned there was an issue, Winter says he immediately worked to make changes.

“All of us would agree that students need a peaceful learning environment. So, therefore, rerouting those vehicles to other streets during school hours is just an easy fix,” said Winters.

“We’re proud to see students and educators from Hume Fogg speak out against the daily disruption and safety hazards created by entertainment transportation vehicles,” said Tom Turner, President and CEO of the Nashville Downtown Partnership in a statement given to News 2. “Downtown is a neighborhood shared by over 15,000 residents, 78,000 employees, millions of visitors and other stakeholders, including students. We shouldn’t let party buses take advantage of one of our country’s most vibrant neighborhoods at the expense of these students and their opportunity to learn.”