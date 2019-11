DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms 36 students were sent to the nurse on Wednesday after an incident involving pepper spray.

According to a spokesperson for MNPS, someone released pepper spray at Donelson Middle School Wednesday.

While some reported coughing and/or difficulty breathing, the students were checked out by the school nurse.

MNPS says parents were notified, and there were no serious injuries.