35-year-old man killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 35-year-old driver killed in a one-vehicle crash over the weekend in Lawrence County had been drinking, investigators say.

A crash report from Tennessee Highway Patrol states John White was driving a pick-up truck south on Buffalo Road at Flatwoods Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when he failed to negotiate a curve.

The pick-up truck went off the road, flipped multiple times and slammed into a concrete culvert, causing White to be ejected from the vehicle, troopers said.

He was pronounced dead, as a result of his injuries.

The crash report also states White had been drinking and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision