32-year-old man dies after fiery crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Hohenwald has died after a fiery crash in Lawrence County early Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded around 1 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 43 near Leoma.

A crash report states 32-year-old Johnathan Bates was driving a pick-up truck south at “a high rate of speed,” when he crossed multiple lanes and slammed into a utility pole.

The pick-up truck burst into flames, according to investigators.

Bates was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.