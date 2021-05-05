32 firearms, numerous drugs seized after narcotics bust by Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office seized numerous drugs, weapons, and cash after a narcotics bust at a residence off Westwood Road.
Anthony Vise, 25, along with Raygen Coker 23, are facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges after KCSO’s Narcotic’s Unit, along with S.W.A.T. executed a search warrant on Monday.
The following was seized as a result of the bust:
- 164 Pounds of marijuana
- 3.5 lbs of Ecstasy
- 10.5 lbs of THC wax
- 168 grams of edible gummy’s
- 11.6 grams of mushrooms
- 1.7 grams of Fentanyl
- 404 THC Vape Cartridges
- 32 Firearms
“I’m very proud of the Narcotics Unit, and their work on this case. It is because of their diligence there’s a large amount of extremely dangerous drugs off our streets. In addition, several weapons were also seized. We will continue to take down the drug dealers, and eliminate drug dwellings in our communities one by one.”Tom Spangler