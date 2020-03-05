1  of  17
Davidson County Metro Schools Franklin Special School District Friendship Christian School Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Tennessee School For The Blind Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing spread of coronavirus

by: Dara Bitler

Hands of a little girl of foam. Close up. Copy space. Focus is on hands.

(KDVR) – The best way to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus is still with good old water and soap.

The CDC advises that people wash their hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing, and regularly clean surfaces.

We came up with a list of songs that have choruses that are at least 20 seconds long to help you enjoy your hand washing.

