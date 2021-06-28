$3,000 of equipment stolen from playground at school in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Millersville police are searching for the person(s) responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in playground equipment over the weekend.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police said about $3,000 worth of equipment, toys, balls and a pallet of eight-inch molded plastic border timber was stolen from the playground at Life Christian Academy on Stearman Drive. The timber was supposed to be installed at a later date.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 615-859-2758.