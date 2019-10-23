30-year-old man shot, killed in Clarskville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after a fight turned deadly in Clarksville late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a “fight-in-progress” in the 900 block of College Street just before midnight.

Clarksville police reported the fight turned into a shooting prior to officers arriving on the scene.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Clarksville police.

Clarsksville police said investigators are interviewing witnesses at the scene, police are following solid leads in the case, but there has not been an arrest made or warrant issued. It is believed the victim and shooter knew each other, according to Clarksville police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lee at 931-645-8477, ext. 5295 or the Tipsline 931-645-8477.

