3 years later, family won’t give up after son shot and killed driving in East Nashville

In September of 2016, a family got the phone call every parent fears, their son had been killed in a car accident on Ellington Parkway. One day later, they found out he actually died from a bullet before his car crashed. Three years later, they still don’t know who killed him.

The family drove from Knoxville to Nashville to meet with their son’s cold-case detective Friday morning, hoping to hear that there were new leads.

On Sept. 28, 2016, 29-year-old Ryan Trent was shot and killed driving home from work around 2 a.m. on Ellington Parkway near the Briley Parkway exit.

He had a cold drink in his center console, so his family thinks he stopped somewhere, but they say he paid cash and there was no receipt.

After meeting with the detective for more than an hour, the Trent family told News 2 there were no new leads.

“Some of it was old news, you know, things that they had looked at before, but you know fresh ideas. I put some of them in their mind to re-evaluate it,” his father Glenn Trent said.

Trent has been doing research of his own, presenting the detective with a folder of compiled articles of similar incidents around Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding states.

“A man was shot the same way our son was in Indianapolis, which isn’t very far from here,” Trent said.

From Indianapolis to the cross just yards from his son’s on Ellington Parkway–where 21-year-old Justine Roake was shot and killed in 2014. Even though his killer was in jail by 2016, Trent thinks there could be associates.

“We’re trying to help the police in any way we can, looking for new ideas, something that will help,” he said.

Three years later, the family will drive back home to Knoxville, without answers, but not without hope.

“There’s just that hope that just that one tip is gonna be what we need for justice,” Trent said.

Metro Police tell News 2 they are working hard on the case.

The Trent family is offering an $11,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest, with an additional thousand from CrimeStoppers for a conviction.

If you know anything, you can make an anonymous phone call to CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.