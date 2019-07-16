3-year-old child dies after falling into grease trap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WFLA/CNN) – A tragedy at a Rochester restaurant — First, a caller to 911 reported a missing child around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.

Minutes later, that child was found behind the Tim Horton’s on University Avenue.

The CPR was performed by a witness, then first responders and was not successful.

Police say they have evidence that the lid of a grease trap gave way and the child fell in.

A witness told police they saw the child fall through a grease trap outside.

Usually, it’s used to drain fluid from the kitchen.

The witness pulled the child out, who was reportedly unconscious.

“The first officers on the scene found an unresponsive 3-year-old child,” Frank Camp said.

Officer Frank Camp with Rochester Police Department says the child was rushed to the hospital.

“Every rescue attempt was made to rescue the child, which continued until he was pronounced dead at noon,” Camp said.

Emotional moments for employees at the scene some visibly upset.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this child who right now are suffering an unspeakable, unimaginable tragedy,” Camp said.

And gut-wrenching for the first responders, who Camp says, did everything they could.

“As you can imagine, no one ever wants to see anything like this. It’s the worst thing that you encounter as a police officer. This is number one,” Camp said.