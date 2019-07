FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are working to locate three people accused of stealing more than $3,000 in fragrances.

The theft occurred on July 18 at the Sephora located inside Cool Springs Galleria around 1 p.m.

Franklin police said the suspects left the mall in a blue Mitsubishi Outlander.

Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.