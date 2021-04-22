3 things you can do in your home to help the environment and save money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday is Earth Day and we thought we’d give you three tips for things you can do for the environment and save money at the same time!

First, if you have not taken advantage of the new LED technology for light bulbs, it’s time to do so.

George West demonstrates savings of LED vs iridescent light bulbs at Lightbulb Depot in Nashville

“You’re going to save about half your energy bill for lighting with LEDs,” explained George West of Lightbulb Depot.

Second, you need to have your house well insulated. Weather stripping on your windows and doors can save you roughly 20% on your energy bills.

Three types of attic insulation courtesy of Nashville Electric Service

Your attic insulation is of the utmost importance. Fiberglass, cellulose, and foam are all equally effective, but foam and cellulose help seal penetration areas between your attic and your living space below.

Then there’s your HVAC’s ductwork.

HVAC duct sealing courtesy of Nashville Electric Service

“Your ducts are attached to your air conditioning and heating system which accounts for 55 percent of the average electric bill,” explained Jim Purcell with Nashville Electric Service. “So, it’s very critical that we address this. In addition, 20 percent of the air leakage in your home can be from the duct system.”

The third way to help the environment and save money is one of my favorites, recycling.

Courtesy of Nashville Public Works Recycling

The city of Nashville has both curbside and drop-off recycling available.

“You can recycle paper and cartons, things like soup cartons, or your office paper or notebook paper, boxes, tissue boxes, things like that,” said Jenn Harrman, Waste Program Manager of Nashville Public Works, “You can also recycle cardboard, corrugated cardboard boxes. No need to worry if you can’t get all the tape off. You can still recycle those cardboard boxes. And then we also accept food and drink cans, so your tuna cans, your aluminum soda cans, and those types of things. And then for plastic, we have updated our acceptable plastic materials to accept plastic bottles, plastic jars, and plastic jugs.”

Glass is not accepted at curbside but can be brought to one of the drop-off recycling centers in Davidson County.

For more info on Nashville’s recycling program go to recycle.nashville.gov.

For more information on insulation tips see Nashville Electric’s Energy Saving Tips.