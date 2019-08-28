3 teens in custody after pursuit across Nashville in stolen SUV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three juveniles were taken into custody after fleeing from a stolen SUV in East Nashville Tuesday night.

Metro police first spotted the previously-reported stolen Infiniti QX50 just before midnight in the area of Gallatin Pike and McGavock Pike.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which did not stop, and a pursuit was initiated, according to Metro police.

The stolen SUV was followed by Metro police to Carrol Street near University Court south of downtown Nashville where the three juveniles tried to run away.

The juveniles were then taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately released.

