3 teens arrested after escaping TrueCore facility near Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three teens are in custody after Metro police say they escaped from a Juvenile Detention Facility in Nashville.

Police told News 2 officers responded to the TrueCore Juvenile Detention Center on Stewarts Ferry Pike just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers said staff at TrueCore were unsure about how the teens escaped and believe it was well over an hour since the teens had escaped.

According to officials, officers looked at surveillance and confirmed the teens escaped. Two of the teens were captured a short time later in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike near the Waffle House after a brief footchase.

Officials said the third teen was captured near an apartment complex without incident.

No other information was released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.