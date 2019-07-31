3 teenagers injured in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of Una Antioch Pike was closed early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash that injured three teenagers.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. between Murfreesboro Pike and Ransom Village Way.

Police said a vehicle somehow veered off the road and wound up in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center.

Witnesses told officers that the car flipped multiple times after leaving the road.

According to police, three teenagers were inside the car. All of them were transported to a hospital and at least one suffered critical injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.