4 students transported to hospital after school bus crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Four students were transported to a hospital to be checked out after a school bus and vehicle collided in South Nashville Monday morning.

Sean Braisted, the spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said 43 students were onboard the bus, which was headed to Granbery Elementary, when the crash happened on Old Hickory Boulevard at Montelle Lane.

Four students were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital to be checked out for possible minor injuries, according to Braisted.

Another bus was dispatched to the crash scene to take the students to school.

Investigators have not provided any information on the extent of any injuries in the other vehicle involved.

The crash remains under investigation.