3 schools in Humphreys County will transition to virtual learning this week

HUMPHREY’S COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Students at three schools in Humphreys County will transition to virtual/distance learning on Wednesday, according to the Humphreys County Schools Facebook page.

Students at McEwen Elementary School, McEwen Junior High School and McEwen High School will attend via virtual/distance learning until November 13. On Monday, November 16, students will return for in-person instruction.

This will impact only those three McEwen schools, according to the post.

All team sports or practices and games at McEwen Junior High School and McEwen High School will be suspended from November 4 through November 13.

The post included the following statement:

Teams and/or athletes not still under quarantine may resume practice and play the afternoon of November 13. The schools will communicate with students and parents through social media and Google Classroom. Questions can be directed to each school office or the HCSS Central Office Humphreys County Schools Facebook page

