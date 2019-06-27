3 Rutherford County deputies suffer ‘superficial wounds’ during training incident

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Rutherford County deputies suffered “superficial wounds” during a training incident Thursday morning at the Sheriff’s Office range, an agency spokesperson confirms.

Lisa Marchesoni, the public information officer for the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the county’s Emergency Medical Services paramedics examined the deputies, who did not require transport to the hospital.

The incident remains under internal investigation, Marchesoni added.

No further details have been released.