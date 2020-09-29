3 people found dead in Roberston County home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scene where three people were found dead inside a residence on Green Road in Cross Plains.

According to Jessica Drake with the sheriff’s office, the situation is being investigated as a possible double murder and suicide. Authorities say the call came in around 1 p.m.

Law enforcement is on the scene actively investigating. News 2 is working to get more details on the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.