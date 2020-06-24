3 Nashville bars close for deep cleaning following possible contamination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three bars are now closed in Nashville for cleaning.

Steve Ford, the owner of Dawghouse Saloon, Winners and Losers said he’s taking extra precautions and fumigating all of his locations top to bottom to try and keep customers safe.

“We had a couple members at Dawghouse that we’re taking precautions with that came in contact with the virus,” said Ford.

Employees who tested positive for COVID-19 are now in quarantine for 14 days, Ford said. ​​He will cease operations until further notice and take this time to disinfect his bars and educate staff on COVID-19 policies and procedures.

“I will require negative tests before my employees can come back for the safety of our customers,” Ford said. “If you’re not feeling 100 percent, please don’t come out, don’t come to work, don’t come into the bars. I don’t want someone to get sick or deathly ill with this virus going around and if you don’t feel well please don’t come in, it is contagious.” ​

In addition to the cleaning, Ford recently installed Fresh-Aire UV Systems, an advanced air system that improves air quality by reducing airborne contaminants.

Bartenders and staff are wearing masks and have their temperature checked prior to every shift.

Losers posted the following image on their Instagram:

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE