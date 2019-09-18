3 Murfreesboro men charged for deadly Downtown Nashville fight in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three men from Murfreesboro have been charged for the fight in Downtown Nashville that killed a man back in June.

Briston Reed, Christopher Lawless, and Austin Peralta, all 20, have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The charges stem from an incident on June 22 around 3 a.m. near 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police said the victim, Nicholas Christian, was hospitalized with a life-threatening head injury. They believe Christian was involved in fights with several people. At one point, he was knocked to the ground. They said while down, Christian could’ve been unconscious, but he was continually punched while down until a witness intervened.

No other information was released.

