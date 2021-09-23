3 Middle Tennessee cities on Money’s list of ‘Best Places to Live’ in US — Did your hometown make the cut?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has been one of the fastest-growing areas in the country over the past decade, and now, several of the cities in the Nashville metropolitan area are being recognized as some of the top spots to live in the United States.

Money has released its annual list of the “Best Places to Live” for 2021, and three Middle Tennessee cities have cracked the top-50.

The list takes into account nearly 100 different metrics organized into nine different categories:

Cost of living

Economic opportunity

Diversity

Education

Fun (aka amenities)

Health & safety

Housing market

Income & personal finances

Quality of life

Along with several other minimum qualifications, a candidate list of about 1,300 cities and towns was put together. Among those, three Nashville-area cities were among the best.

Franklin was the lone Tennessee representative to crack the top-10, ranking third. This is a step up from the city’s ranking of eighth on 2020’s list.

Money cites Franklin’s fast-growing population, low tax rates, high median household income and long list of festivals and activities as their reasoning for the high praise.

Next up from the Tennessee delegation is Hendersonville, coming in at No. 16. The “City by the Lake” boasts many parks, marinas and campgrounds that offer plenty of outdoor entertainment.

Finally, rounding out the Volunteer State’s representation in the top-50 is La Vergne. The Rutherford County city is in the middle of the pack for the top-50, ranking at No. 26.

La Vergne’s recent growth, conjoined with its lower median home price and more quaint feeling compared to other, larger cities, earned it a place in the top tier.

So, to recap:

No. 3 — Franklin

No. 16 — Hendersonville

No. 26 — La Vergne

The Minnesota city of Chanhassen claimed the top spot in this year’s rankings. The Minneapolis suburb sports a small-town atmosphere with big-city proximity, according to Money.

Rounding out the top-five with Chanhassen and Franklin are:

No. 2 — Carmel, Indiana

No. 4 — Flower Mound, Texas

No. 5 — Ashburn, Virginia

