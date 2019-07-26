3 killed in crash on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County, Ky.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a crash Friday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County, Kentucky.

The crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and two cars happened just before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker three.

According to Emergency Management Director Randy Graham, the three people killed were in one vehicle. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, while another was transported to a hospital and died.

He said a fourth person in that car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

A person in the other car involved suffered minor injuries and the truck driver was not hurt, Graham added.

The crash remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately released.