3 injured in North Nashville shooting following attempted drug deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are hurt following a shooting in North Nashville.

It happened in the 1700 block of Kellow Street just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say two adult victims showed up at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, while one teenage victim was found at the scene.

After the preliminary investigation, police say the two adults drove to the area to buy drugs from the 17-year-old. That’s when the two parties exchanged gunfire.

The teenager was hit in the leg and the two adults were each grazed by bullets. Police say there are no life-threatening injuries from the incident.

The affected party has chosen not to prosecute, according to authorities.

Police are still investigating.