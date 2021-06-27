3 injured in Clarksville shooting on College Street

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were shot on College Street in Clarksville Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of College Street, according to a release from Clarksville police.

During the incident, police report three people were shot. They were taken to the hospital and their current conditions are unknown.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and the public is in no danger. College Street will be closed to traffic, between Poston Street and Red River Street, until the scene can be processed and cleared.

There is no further information available at this time.