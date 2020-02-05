Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  13
Closings
Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Moore County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Restoring Hope Christian Academy United Christian Academy Warren County TN Schools

3 indicted for stealing from youth program in East Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
theft in monroe county

theft in monroe county

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three people in Monroe County have been indicted on theft charges after stealing from a youth program.

The investigation began in December of 2015, when about $30,000 was stolen from the Monroe County 4-H Scholastic Clay Target Program. The money was taken over several years.

Officials said 60-year-old Mary Sellen, 58-year-old Timothy Sellin and 71-year-old Tony Millsaps are responsible for the theft.

Mary Sellin handled the funds for the youth program, and Timothy Sellen and Millsaps were coaches for it, according to the TBI. A Grand Jury returned the indictments on November 6, 2019. They are each being charged with theft.

The Sellins turned themselves in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. They were booked into jail and released after posting bond. Millsaps turned himself in on Tuesday, and was subsequently released from the jail after posting bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar