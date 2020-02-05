3 indicted for stealing from youth program in East Tennessee

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said three people in Monroe County have been indicted on theft charges after stealing from a youth program.

The investigation began in December of 2015, when about $30,000 was stolen from the Monroe County 4-H Scholastic Clay Target Program. The money was taken over several years.

Officials said 60-year-old Mary Sellen, 58-year-old Timothy Sellin and 71-year-old Tony Millsaps are responsible for the theft.

Mary Sellin handled the funds for the youth program, and Timothy Sellen and Millsaps were coaches for it, according to the TBI. A Grand Jury returned the indictments on November 6, 2019. They are each being charged with theft.

The Sellins turned themselves in to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. They were booked into jail and released after posting bond. Millsaps turned himself in on Tuesday, and was subsequently released from the jail after posting bond.