3 in custody after pursuit ends in Donelson crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Donelson area early Thursday morning.

The pursuit was initiated by troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 near Briley Parkway.

The vehicle exited I-40 at the Stewarts Ferry exit and traveled down Elm Hill Pike where it crashed at Marriott Drive.

Three people inside the vehicle ran from the crash. One was taken into custody immediately and two others were captured a short time later.

Authorities at the scene told News 2 the vehicle was reported stolen and a weapon was found inside it.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.