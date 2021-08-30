3 in custody after crime spree across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken into custody early Monday morning after a significant crime spree across Nashville.

The suspects were sought after a series of carjackings and shootings in Davidson County and were arrested after a police pursuit and multiple crashes.

(Photo: WKRN)

Last week, Metro police issued a press release searching for four men involved in three separate armed robberies on Aug. 23 in parking lots at Nashville apartment complexes.

Metro police teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Patrol for the investigation and were following strong leads, which is what led to at least two pursuits.

First, one suspect crashed on Hunters Lane in North Nashville and a second suspect crashed on Brick Church Pike. Three people total were taken to the South Nashville precinct for questioning.

No additional information was immediately released.