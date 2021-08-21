3 hospitalized following house fire in Nashville near Cedar Hill Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Nashville.

Fire officials told News 2 the fire happened in the 1900 block of Westchester Drive around 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They were able to put the fire out, but the home is a total loss.

Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene. Two were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and one taken to Skyline.

No crews were injured in the fire. Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the occupants.

No other information was immediately released.