SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Smyrna Officials said three people were taken to the hospital after an early morning fire.

This happened around 4 a.m. on Jim Bowie Drive. Crews said when they arrived, the structure was fully engulfed.

All residents escaped safely, but two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One firefighter was transported with non-life threatening injures and was released.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of American Red Cross is assisting the family.