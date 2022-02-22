NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a crash in East Nashville Tuesday morning.

The crash happened near the corner of Shelby Avenue and South Fourth Street.

Metro Schools spokesperson Sean Braisted reported the bus, which was taking students to Cora Howe School on Greenwood Avenue, was rear-ended in the crash.

No serious injuries were reported, according to Braisted, but two students and a bus monitor were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for their injuries.

The bus monitor is reportedly experiencing neck and back pain. The parents of the students have been notified.

On Monday, a Metro bus carrying five students, a driver and a school nurse to Harris-Hillman School was involved in a crash.