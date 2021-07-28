3 hospitalized after crash involving WeGo bus on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were taken to area hospitals Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a WeGo bus on Nolensville Pike and the Interstate 440 west exit ramp.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

WeGo Public Transit tells News 2 that Bus 1702 was involved in an accident with a car at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Rosedale Avenue around 1:34 p.m. while traveling downtown.

According to Nashville Fire Department, two people were transported to TriStar Southern Hills Hospital and one was transported to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital. The conditions of the three injured people are not known at this time.

Details regarding the crash were not immediately provided to News 2 by either NFD nor by WeGo. Metro Police and WeGo officials are on-site investigating the accident.