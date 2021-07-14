3 homes damaged in Clarksville fire after crews initially respond to suicide call

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three houses are damaged after a fire in Clarksville early Wednesday morning after a call to authorities about a woman threatening suicide.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the scene on Shirley Drive around 3 a.m. but were staying away from the house until it was cleared. Then, a Clarksville police officer said the house was on fire and called for fire trucks.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire and Rescue)

Investigators said the woman had a gun but was eventually subdued by Clarksville police officers so firefighters could get to the scene.

The fire was originally at one house but then spread to houses on both sides. In total, three houses were damaged before firefighters got the flames under control just before 5 a.m.

The road is now shut down at Garner Hills Drive and Shirley Drive. The American Red Cross has been called in to help the displaced families.

No additional information was immediately released.