3 Fort Campbell soldiers charged in illegal gun pipeline to Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three Fort Campbell soldiers have been charged with conspiracy and other offenses relating to the illegal purchase and transfer of dozens of firearms to the streets of Chicago.

According to acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee, the three soldiers include 21-year-old Demarcus Adams, 22-year-old Jarius Brunson, and 22-year-old Brandon Miller, who were all members of the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Campbell. The three were arrested Tuesday morning by agents with ATF and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

A criminal complaint charged each soldier with transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident, making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, engaging in the business without a firearms license, wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit Title 18 offenses.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began on March 26 when Chicago police responded to a mass shooting. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, officials found multiple firearms at the scene, five of which had been recently purchased by Federal Firearms Licensed (FFL) dealers in Clarksville. The investigation identified Adams, Brunson, and Miller as the majority purchasers of these firearms.

The investigation found that the three purchased 91 firearms between Clarksville and other parts of Kentucky. The majority of those firearms had been purchased over the last five months. The criminal complaint alleged that after the firearms were purchased, Miller provided them to individuals he was associated with in Chicago.

On April 28, 2021, a federal search warrant was executed at the home of Miller and Adams in Clarksville, where 49 empty firearms cases were recovered. Many of these empty cases were matched to firearms recovered by the Chicago Police Department at the scene of recent shootings and homicides.

The defendants were set to appear before a U.S. Magistrate judge in Nashville Tuesday afternoon. If convicted, the three could face up to 20 years in prison.