3 facing Federal charges after bank robbery in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are facing federal charges after a bank robbery in Carthage, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

According to a release, on Tuesday afternoon, three people walked into Citizen’s Bank on Dixon Springs Highway in Carthage. One of the suspects handed a note to the teller demanding $15,000. The robber motioned to his waist indicating a gun.

Police said when the teller told the robber there wasn’t enough cash in the drawer, the robber asked where additional cash was and the teller motioned to the vault behind the counter. The robber went behind the counter, pushed the teller out of the way and began taking cash from the vault and instructed the other two suspects to help.

A release says the robbers fled in a red Chevrolet Impala and took police on a high-speed chase before the car was stopped on I-40 near Lebanon. Four people were arrested, including a juvenile.

David Reynolds, 28, Joe Betty, 22, and Tiffany Garcia, 27, were all charged Wednesday in the robbery.

If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison.