3 downtown Franklin businesses burglarized Friday morning

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for two black male suspects after three downtown Franklin businesses were burglarized.

The burglaries occurred on Friday morning at the Wilder Boutique, Frothy Monkey, and the Juice Bar, all in downtown Franklin.

Windows at all three stores were broken with a rock, and Franklin Police are advising businesses to not leave cash overnight in cash registers or safes that can be moved.

Cash was stolen from all three businesses and police are picking up their patrols after the series of burglaries.

Police say the two suspects were driving a black Honda Civic and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or to submit an anonymous tip, click here.