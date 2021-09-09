3 critically injured after crash in Priest Lake neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police cruiser was nearly struck head-on by a driver who later crashed in the Priest Lake area, critically injuring all three people inside his vehicle, according to investigators.

Police said the officer who was nearly hit on Murfreesboro Road early Thursday morning initiated a pursuit, but quickly terminated it due to the driver’s speed.

Officers said the driver eventually went off the road along Mt. View Road near Painter Drive and slammed into a culvert.

The vehicle flipped at least once, causing two people inside to be ejected from the car, while the third person had to be cut from the vehicle, according to police.

Officers said three people inside the vehicle were transported to a hospital in critical condition. They added that at least one of the victims had injuries that were considered to be life-threatening.

Police said speed may have played a role in the crash.

Mt. View Road was shut down at Painter Drive, but law enforcement has not said when it will reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.