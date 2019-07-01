3 charged in killing of Rutherford County sports enthusiast

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged with the murder of a Rutherford County sports enthusiast who was reportedly assaulted and bound with restraints.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 68-year-old Terry Barber was discovered last Wednesday at his home on Walnut Grove Road, but he was likely killed two days prior.

Barber was an announcer, referee and umpire for Murfreesboro and Rutherford County sports and sold Southeastern Conference memorabilia, deputies said.

The suspects, identified as 20-year-old Devan Jacob Gailey, 21-year-old Brent Donavan Ross, and 39-year-old Vernice Darlene Farrar, were charged over the weekend with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery.

Detectives said there was a connection between at least one of the suspects and the victim and they do not believe this was random.

More suspects could be charged, investigators added.

Gailey and Ross were being held without bond at the Rutherford County Detention Center. Farrar was jailed in Hillsborough County, Florida, awaiting extradition.