NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Three people were arrested after a stolen car was spotted in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Circle K gas station on Haywood Lane on September 7 around 12:30 a.m. in response to a stolen car.

After running the license plate, police confirmed the car was stolen, according to the affidavit.

Officers observed one of the passengers exit the vehicle and walked inside the gas station

Police conducted a traffic stop and Roberto Guardado and Alexander Dudley, who was a wanted felon, were taken into custody, according to police.

The third passenger, identified as Gabriel DeJesus, never exited the store, and officer located him in the bathroom of the gas station, according to the affidavit. Metro police reported DeJesus had a concealed pistol in his waistband

Inside the vehicle, police found 1.5 grams of a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for cocaine, according to the affidavit.

Guardado, who also had an outstanding warrant, told police he was not aware the vehicle was stolen and there were drugs in the car, according to the affidavit.

All defendants were booked into the Metro jail.