3 burned, 2 dogs killed in fire at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were burned and two dogs died during a fire at a Clarksville home early Monday morning.

The fire began around 5:45 a.m. at a residence on Singletree Drive.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Clarksville Fire Rescue said first responders arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home. Six people were inside the home when the fire began.

Some residents inside escaped the fire by climbing out of a second-floor window.

One of the burn victims was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while two others were taken via ambulance to Tennova Healthcare. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Clarksville Fire reported two dogs died in the fire from smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross has been called in to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.