3 arrested for shooting that injured 2 in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people have been charged in the Wednesday night shooting that injured two men.

Police responded to the call Wednesday night in the 1700 block of Jenkins Street in North Nashville.

Investigators said 18-year-old Dontario Graham was in the rear seat of a Nissan Sentra that was exiting the market onto Garfield Street around 9:15 p.m. He got out of the car, shot the victims, and got back in the car before fleeing to South Nashville.

Detectives said Graham claimed one of the victims, aged 22 and 18, robbed one of his friends.

According to a release, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers tracked the Sentra to the Overlook Apartments on Bell Road. They found Graham, along with Robert Barber, 19, and Jazmin Gray, 20. All three were arrested.

Officers said they found two semi-automatic pistols with extended magazines.

Graham was charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, felony gun possession, and marijuana possession. He is being held without bond.

Barber, who police say was the driver, and Gray were both charged with being accessories after the fact of attempted criminal homicide and marijuana possession. Barber is also charged with unlawful gun possession.

