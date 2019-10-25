2nd Teen sought for shooting of 18-year-old in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second teen is being sought in the shooting that left a 16-year-old dead in East Nashville.

Jeroy Green II, 17, is wanted for criminal homicide in Sept. 28 shooting of Samuel Calvert in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Samuel Calvert (Photo: Metro-Nashville Police Department)

According to police, at the time of the shooting, Green was in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services and was under orders to wear an electronic monitor and to keep it charged. The monitor wasn’t charged as of Sept. 15, causing DCS to seek a probation violation charge on Oct. 2.

Anyone seeing Green or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.