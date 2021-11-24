2nd suspect in Madison Goodwill burglaries arrested

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second suspect involved in several Madison Goodwill burglaries has been arrested.

Ashlynne Tatum was arrested earlier in November, but police say her co-defendant in the case, Steven Hawkins, 42, also broke into a Goodwill trailer in Madison on multiple occasions. The most recent burglary that involved only Hawkins, happened on Nov. 16, 2021.

Ashlynne Tatum (COURTESY: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to arrest warrants, the two suspects previously broke into the trailer then stole items donated to the business. Surveillance video reportedly helped police identify both Tatum and Hawkins as suspects.

However, police said it was a homeless man sleeping in a building nearby that confirmed both suspects had broken into the Goodwill trailer, which ultimately led to their arrest.