2nd suspect in Clarksville homicide arrested

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police say the second suspect in a Montgomery County homcide has been arrested.

The fatal shooting happened in Clarksville on January 15th on Bennett Drive.

32-year-old Desergio Taylor was shot and killed.

Police say they have now arrested 34-year-old Decory Smith.

They arrested 35-year-old Marc Crowder in January for his role in the shooting.

Crowder and Smith were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle with gunshot wounds around the same time the victim was found shot.

Smith is being charged with criminal homicide and violation of probation. He is being held without bond.