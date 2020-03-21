2nd Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, goals used by the NHL hockey club Nashville Predators are stored in a hallway in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night, March 17, 2020, one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the sports world and on Saturday the National Hockey League confirmed it’s second case of the virus and is another player from the Ottawa Senators organization.

Right now those are the only two ‘known’ NHL players to test positive for COVID-19. The two Senators were apart of the team’s March 7-11 road trip, and included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

ESPN’s NHL Reporter Emily Kaplan talked with a team representative with the Senators organization and was told everyone who was on the road trip was told to self-quarantine on March 14, and those orders have not changed.

Right now there are no more ‘known’ cases within the league. The NHL season has been on pause since March 12 and there is no set date for a return. Commissioner Gary Bettman is currently going through several models of how it might be able to finish out the season, even if that means going deeper into the summer months.

Closer to home, the Nashville Predators were originally encouraged to self-isolate here in Music City, but they have now been allowed to travel back to their respected state or country.