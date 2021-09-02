2nd grader brings loaded pistol to West Nashville elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say an eight-year-old second grader at Park Avenue Elementary School in West Nashville came to school Thursday with a loaded nine millimeter semi-automatic pistol.

According to MNPD, the student reportedly found the gun in his guardian’s dresser drawer. A teacher saw the gun and was escorting the student to the office when it fell from his pants. The principal secured the pistol and called the police.

The student told officers he was not sure why he had brought the gun to school. He was permitted to leave school in the custody of his guardian.

A report will be sent to Juvenile Court for review. Metro Police are strongly advising gun owners to lock up their guns out of reach of minors.