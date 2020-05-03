2nd employee tests positive for coronavirus at Robertson County home appliance company

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second employee of a home appliance company in Robertson County tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials from Electrolux said they learned on Saturday that another employee tested positive for the virus. They released the following statement:

We learned yesterday of a second employee who confirmed positive for coronavirus and immediately let employees know. The factory has been closed since Thursday to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees. The factory will restart normal operations today, Sunday, May 3. This closure allowed professional crews to fog, sanitize and disinfect the building. In addition, we have already implemented many safety steps including temperature scans, protective barriers, increased janitorial cleaning, sanitizing in high-traffic, high touch common areas, social distancing and face masks. Eloise Hale, Electrolux North America

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE